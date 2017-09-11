Burns Lake will finally be doing a study on the capacity of their water system.

Mayor Chris Beach says they’ll be using 90k in savings from their new water towers project after a vote from council last week.

“It’s been 30 years since we’ve really done some work on finding out about the well and the aquifers and it’s been high time since we’ve done that work. Just for planning purposes, you really gotta know what kind of capacity you have,” says Beach.

He says the study will let them know how much water is in the aquifer and water well.