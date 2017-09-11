Smithereens will be running this Sunday to raise money for the Terry Fox Foundation.

Volunteer Organizer Sandra McCauley says the goal is to raise at least 5k, representing about a dollar for each Smithers resident.

“I think everyone somehow in their life, unfortunately, knows someone who has been touched by cancer. So…the more we are actively involved in fundraising for cancer research, hopefully, we will find a cure.”

She hopes to see about 300 people come out and run to help raise much-needed funds for the foundation.

“Their single mission is to fund innovative cancer research. And they have raised close to $750 million for cancer research worldwide and there’s over 9,000 Terry Fox every year across Canada,” says McCauley.

The Smithers 5 and 10k runs will start at the Central Park building at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Registration starts at noon.