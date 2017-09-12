Telkwa Council is still trying to hash out how to add an aggressive and dangerous dog classification to their animal control bylaw.

Mayor Darcy Repen says they postponed third reading on the changes at last night’s meeting.

He says council wants to make sure they have an enforceable bylaw.

“And make sure that it’s only aggressive and only dangerous dogs that are getting that classification and that we’re not making errors and that the measures we’re taking with those dog owners are appropriate and fair,” says Repen.

“Once you have either an aggressive dog or a dangerous dog classification it has an impact on the licensing costs as well as the impacts on the owner which are fairly significant.”

The fees council is looking at for registering an aggressive dog are $150 and $300 for a dangerous dog.

Repen says incidents over the summer involving dangerous and aggressive dogs sparked the move to look at the classifications.

The bylaw will be on the next council agenda.