The Lakes District Food Bank is anticipating a move into a larger space after Burns Lake Council approved them taking ownership of the building and property of the former play school.

Coordinator Candice Little says the new property will give them the opportunity to start up a food bank garden to grow food.

“you know, it’s just taking it another step further in helping people to be able to access food security on their own as well. So hopefully by next summer we’ll have something up and running,” says Little.

That could be done by partnering with the Community Garden Program, says Little.

She says they’ll continue to allow people to choose their own food at the new location and will also have more space to allow people to wait inside rather than out in the cold.

however, before any of their plans can come true, little says the food bank is still waiting for the official news from lawyers on when the property is in their name.