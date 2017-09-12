The Town of Smithers will begin the disinfection of the two reservoirs and the water distribution system today.

The level of chlorine used to disinfect the system has been recommended and approved by

Northern Health, according to a town media release.

Residents will notice an increase in chlorine in their water during the disinfection process.

“The Boil Water Notice remains in effect while we work to ensure the safe delivery of drinking water. Water users may bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute and let it cool before using, OR use bottled water, OR use an alternative approved source of water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth and food preparation” according to the release.

