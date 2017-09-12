The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development

and the BC Wildfire Service made the announcement of rescinding the open burning ban today.

“SMITHERS – Effective at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, open burning will once again be allowed throughout the Northwest Fire Centre.

The current prohibition on the use of some fire-related equipment will also be lifted in the Northwest Fire Centre:

* burn barrels or burn cages

* sky lanterns

* binary exploding targets

* air curtain burners

* fireworks, including firecrackers

A map of the Northwest Fire Centre’s boundaries is available online: http://ow.ly/okgI30f6ch9

Although fire danger ratings have dropped in this region due to recent rain and cooler temperatures, the public is strongly encouraged to exercise caution with any outdoor burning or campfire use.

Anyone planning to burn a pile larger than two metres high by three metres wide or conduct a grass burn larger than 0.2 hectares (Category 3 fires) must obtain a burn registration number ahead of time by calling 1 888 797-1717.

If a fire escapes, the person responsible may be fined up to $100,000 and may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs. It is the responsibility of the individual to ensure that the burn is done in a safe and responsible manner in accordance with open burning regulations.”