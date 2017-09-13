Allegiance Coal Limited is looking to apply for permits for the first phase of a Telkwa coal project next year.

The Australian Company is also looking to finish all their studies along with consultation with First Nations and stakeholders.

Telkwa Mayor Darcy Repen says council hasn’t yet taken a stance on the project, and are waiting for the public engagement process.

“We have some extremely intelligent and knowledgeable people here that I’m sure will ask the hard questions in terms of the environmental preservation and the impact to residents in the community and the area,” says Repen.

“I’m certainly waiting where the Wet’suwet’en land with it. I’m certainly going to take my lead with them on it.”

A study released by the company in July this year found that there’s a reserve base of 42.5 million tonnes of coal. The proponent also says the value of the project, as assessed by the previous owners, is around 40 million Australian dollars.

The Telkwa coal project is located adjacent to the mainline CN Railway, according to reports.

The Telkwa coal field is estimated to contain .13 trillion cubic feet of natural gas and stretches for 50km from north of Smithers to south of Telkwa, according to the BC Geological Survey.