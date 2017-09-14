Burns Lake Councillor John Illes is retiring from council after accepting a job at the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako.

his new job requires him to step down from council, according to village staff.

Mayor Chris Beach has accepted Illes’s retirement with his last day on Friday.

“I want to thank Councillor John Illes for his 10 years of service to the community,” said Beach. “He is a respected figure in the community who has served Burns Lake well and has many accomplishments of which he should be proud.”

Illes has served on various boards and committees during his time on council. According to his council biography, Illes is in his third term and originally arrived in the community in 1992 for a four-month job with the Ministry of Forests.

Council will now have four members – including the mayor – after Illes retires tomorrow.

Village staff will then investigate the need for a by-election.