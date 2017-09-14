Aurora LNG and its partners Nexen Energy have announced they’re ending a feasibility study at the proposed Digby Island site near Prince Rupert.

Effective immediately, the proponent says they’re ceasing all investigation activity.

Aurora LNG said in a release today that the current macro-economic environment doesn’t suit their partner’s plans for a large LNG business at the site.

Over the past four years, the proponent has conducted a feasibility study on liquefying and shipping LNG from northwestern BC to Asian markets.