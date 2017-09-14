RCMP is asking for help in finding a missing person that has not been seen in over a week.

On Friday, September 8th, Prince George police began investigating the disappearance of 48-year-old Gabriel Anthony Cabral, originally from the Burns Lake area.

He is described as:

First Nations

5’11”

170 pounds

Thin build

Short black hair with receding hairline

Brown eyes

Family and friends have not heard from him, which they consider out of character.

He has been known to travel to Kelowna.

Anyone with information is asked to call your local detachment, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.