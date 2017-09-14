Ron MacDonald will oversee the entire IIO as the new Chief Civilian Director | IIO BC/Twitter

The BC government has announced a new leader within the police watchdog unit.

The Independent Investigations Office’s (IIO) new Chief Civilian Director is Ron MacDonald as announced on Thursday morning in Victoria by Attorney General David Eby.

MacDonald has an extensive resume and says the IIO is much like his old role with the Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) in Nova Scotia.

“Police oversight is a fundamental pillar in a democratic society. British Columbia is one of the leading provinces in its commitment to oversight of police and this is a great opportunity for me to provide the leadership and build on the great work that has already been done in this regard.”

Today Minister @Dave_Eby along with Minister @mikefarnworthbc announce the new Chief Civilian Director for the IIO: Ron MacDonald pic.twitter.com/GF3YDVqciK — IIOBC (@iiobc) September 14, 2017

The 2007 winner of the National Heads of Prosecutions Humanitarian Award was also a practicing lawyer for more than 30 years prior to SIRT working as both a Crown attorney and defence counsel.

Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Mike Farnsworth believes MacDonald will provide the same commitment to protecting communities on the west coast as the IIO begins its fifth year of service.

He will be taking over the role on October 24th.