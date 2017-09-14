The Bulkley Valley Child Development Centre (CDC) needs additional funds for Project Pinwheel to help expand their services in Smithers.

Nearly $300,000 dollars has been raised through the community and other grant donors, according to Mindy Stroet with Project Pinwheel.

However, the non-profit still needs another $250,000 to pay for the $995,000 project that will see services for children and families like pediatric care integrated into a central location in Smithers.

Executive Director Kerri Bassett says they’re looking to the province to chip in for the additional capital funding to help them get there.

Basset says construction is slated to start at the Smithers location in October and wrap up hopefully in January with services up and running.

“And so there will be several months of construction here (in Smithers). So we may have to relocate some of our services as we’ll be closing down our Poplar building at the end of November and relocating,” says Bassett.

She says they currently service an area from Vanderhoof to Kitwanga with services as far away as Atlin. Basset says the Poplar location has already been sold.

Stikine MLA Doug Donaldson – now the Minister of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development – spoke about the work of the CDC and the Project Pinwheel fundraiser in the legislature in February before being elected.

Bassett hopes that the CDC can work with Donaldson on getting some support from the new NDP government.

“He has been working with us a lot in raising the awareness of what we do.”

The CDC will also have to foot the bill for a sidewalk on 7th Ave. and paving of the lane way behind the building to 8th Ave. as a part of the required off site works bylaw with The Town of Smithers.

“Right now we’re collaborating with the town around our next steps in our plans to complete that part of our requirements. But we have to seek funds through different avenues with the provincial government…because the CDC only receives operational funds from the province,” says Bassett.

She says they have two years to comply with the off-site works bylaw. People can also visit their website http://www.bvcdc.ca/ to find out more about service disruptions during construction.