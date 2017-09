There are now three municipalities that have either a boil water notice or advisory in northwest BC.

That’s after Granisle announced a boil water advisory today as a precautionary measure.

Smithers has had a boil water notice in effect for nearly two weeks and Kitimat has been under an advisory since Tuesday.

In Smithers, staff are continuing to use chlorine to try and kill any bacteria in the water system.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.