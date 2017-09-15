Pretivm gave an update to Smithers Council this week on the high-grade Bruce Jack Gold Mine north of Stewart.

The mine went into full production this summer with the first gold-silver doré bars and concentrate produced in June.

During the presentation, General Manager of the mine Kevin Torpy touted the $206 million spent on goods and services with 135 different businesses in the area from Hazelton to Houston since 2014. That’s a total of about $300 million spent in the northwest with almost $1 billion spent in the province.

With Smithers as their employment hub and location of their office, Torpy says $7.9 million has been spent on direct payroll in the Bulkley Valley between January 2014 and April this year. As of last month, there were also 90 people employed in the area by the company.

Topy said at the delegation to council that $13.9 million has been spent on direct payroll in the northwest in the same time period.

Mayor Taylor Bachrach says the project is showing benefits to the community “in terms of employment, supporting local businesses and in general stimulating the regional economy.”

“We’re really thrilled that Pretivm has chosen to have their office here and fly out of our airport.”

Torpy says the lifetime of the mine and the mineral reserve is 18 years.