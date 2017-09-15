You’ll notice a new sign on highway 16 when driving into Moricetown.

The new entrance signs include the community’s once aboriginal name Witset along with the Witsuwit’en name Widzin Kwah Canyon after the Bulkley River and Moricetown Canyon.

Band Councillor Lillian Luis wants to see the name change made properly.

“There’s one mistake on those signs: they have Moricetown on them large. some of the people here were mad. So before we have the grand opening we’re going to try and get rid of that name Moricetown,” says Luis.

“Moricetown was called Witset many, many years before Father Morice came. He dropped Witset and named it after his name.”

A petition has also been started to push for the name change.