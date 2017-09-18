Starting today, low-paid workers in BC will see a 50-cent increase to their hourly wage as promised by the previous Liberal government.

The minimum wage will now sit at $11.35-an-hour, and $10.10-an-hour for alcohol servers.

In a statement, Labour Minister Harry Bains says this is another step in making life more affordable.

“In the coming weeks, we will announce details of the fair wages commission. This commission, through consultation and research, will provide recommendations on how to get B.C. to a $15-an-hour minimum wage with regular, measured and predictable increases that businesses can absorb. The commission will submit its first report within 90 days of its first meeting.”

Bains adds business owners have said gradual, predictable increases are the best way to minimize the financial impact.

“When you give British Columbia’s lowest-paid workers an increase in wages, every extra dollar received is invested back into their communities, in their local businesses, to pay for life’s essentials. This government is committed to making life more affordable for people.”

The incline moves British Columbia up to having the third-highest minimum wage in Canada, up four sports from the seventh position.