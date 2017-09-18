Phase one of the Canada 150 Infrastructure Recreation Project at the Moricetown Museum and RV Park is now complete.

The ribbon was cut at the new set of stairs and playground among other improvements to accommodate visitors and the community.

Band Councillor Des McKinnon says the aim is to boost tourism and recreation in the community.

“With these little bits of upgrades, even with the campground closed, our tourist visitation doubled…it went from 635 visitors last year to 1241 this year.”

A Canada 150 recreation grant of 180 thousand dollars helped pay for the 470 thousand dollar phase one project.

The second phase – that’s currently underway – will see the RV park upgraded to national park standards.

The third phase will involve a winter marketing strategy and the development of a tourism website that will allow online booking as well as Witsuwit’en cultural tours.

The tours are up and running for the first time this year taking visitors through the museum and canyon to teach about Witsuwit’en culture and what the canyon and river means to the people there.

The Witsuwit’en Culture Society delivered a tourism course that has led to the employment of eight band members as Witsuwit’en tour guides.

The plan is to have the RV park ready to go next season.