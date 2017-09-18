Taylor Bachrach, Mayor of Smithers, has released an update on Facebook regarding the boil water notice in the area.

He explains the town is working diligently with Northern Health on finding a consistent level of chlorine in the water. They are looking for eight straight days of consistent levels.

In the note, Bachrach says staff are draining and refilling the two reservoirs to ensure the chlorine is fully dispersed.

Once sampling shows the system has been adequately disinfected, they will need to wait for the chlorine residual to leave the system. Then, confirm multiple water samples taken 24 hours apart show the absence of total coliforms and E.coli, and consult with Northern Health’s Environmental Health Officer, before the boil water notice can be lifted. No samples taken to date show E.coli.

Chlorine disinfection of the municipal water system began Tuesday, September 12.