Council is keeping Tourism Smithers as a part of the town’s tourism marketing strategy.

Mayor Taylor Bachrach says they’ll be signing a contract with Tourism Smithers once they become a registered non-profit society.

However, the contract with the Bulkley Valley Economic Development Association (BVEDA) will end by the new year.

“Council hasn’t yet decided what the model is going to look like moving forward in terms of the delivery for other economic development services. We’re going to be having meetings in the future to talk about that,” says Bachrach.

100 per cent of the 3 per cent hotel tax will then be going to Tourism Smithers. The other $70,000 that went to the BVEDA will still be spent each year on whatever service delivery council decides on.