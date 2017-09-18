Over 12 grand was raised at the Burns Lake Terry Fox Run on Sunday to help fund cancer research.

Long-time Organizer Carla Carlson says despite the weather, the annual event was a huge success with about 200 participants.

“Research is where the answer is. Obviously, we all want to find a cure for cancer. And I did personally meet Terry Fox before he started his marathon in 1980, and I guess that did have a big impact on me.”

Carlson says losing both her parents to cancer has also moved her to carry on Terry Fox’s legacy each year in the community.

She also wants to give a shout-out to Alex and Julia Anderson and Ella Broadworth. She says the three kids organized a bake sale for Terry Fox on Saturday and raised $168.

The Terry Fox Foundation has raised close to $750 million for cancer research worldwide with over 9,000 runs every year across Canada.