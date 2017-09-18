The Bulkley Valley Health Care and Hospital Foundation is ready for the fundraising Gala this October in Smithers.

The money raised each year goes to different health care initiatives across the Bulkley Valley.

Executive Director laurel Menzel says the show can’t go on without their sponsors.

“The Annual Fundraising Gala is a huge undertaking. We try to make it really special for sponsors and attendees, alike, and without the investment of All West Glass, Coast Mountain GM and Cathy Stanton Financial Services, which is both a monetary investment and one of man power, I should mention, I wouldn’t be able to get this event on wheels and get planning

underway,” says Menzel.

Each of the Gold sponsors has given 5 thousand dollars to allow planning for the Gala to start.

The Gala is October 14th at the Hudson Bay Lodge.