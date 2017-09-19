Nechako Lakes Liberal MLA John Rustad says there are a few surprises in the NDP’s bill to ban corporate and union political donations in BC.

The NDP says parties will be funded with a subsidy based on the number of eligible voters. That means per-vote party allowance will start at $2.50 a vote in 2018 and will go down to $1.75 a vote in 2022.

Rustad says it’s disturbing that taxpayer money will be used to fund political parties.

“It’s interesting what government has put forward still allows for corporate donations to be used to pay off previous campaign debts,” says Rustad.

The government release says for a part to qualify for annual allowance they need to have at least 2 per cent of the province-wide vote or at least 5 per cent of the total number of votes in districts where they ran candidates. The NDP says this will reduce the expense limit by 25 per cent.

The Election Amendment Act says 50 per cent of campaign expenses will be reimbursed if the party received at least 10 per cent of the province-wide vote.

Fundraising functions will also be prohibited from taking place in a private residence if they are attended by a major party leader, cabinet minister or parliamentary secretary, and if the charge to attend is more than $100.