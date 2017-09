A workshop has been damaged by a structure fire on Skillhorn Rd. in Telkwa.

The Telkwa Fire Department received the call around 9 p.m. yesterday and had a total of 14 firefighters on scene.

Fire Chief Laurence Turney says they were there until about 3 a.m. this morning.

No injuries were reported and there’s no estimate on the damage caused. He says the department will be investigating.