Internationally acclaimed and award-winning film MILK: Born into this World will be shown at the Smithers Public Library on Thursday, September 21. Northern Health is hosting the screening is free, however, seating is limited.

The film examines the politics, commercialization, and controversies surrounding birth and infant feeding worldwide.

Following the screening, there will be a panel discussion with key community stakeholders to highlight the challenges and opportunities existing within the local community.

“From a regional perspective, we want to bring to life and learn about the challenges that women in the north are living with and try to promote maternal child health across Northern Health.” says Northern Health’s Randi Parsons.

Parsons says you can get involved by going the the Northern Health Facebook page and by joining the conversation online by using the hashtags in the tweet below.