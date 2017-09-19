Smithers has been pumping increased levels of chlorine through the water system since last Tuesday in an attempt to eliminate any coliforms or bacteria.

They need eight straight days of consistent chlorine levels, and staff has indicated that the disinfection is nearly complete.

After the eight-day period, staff says they’ll begin to flush the chlorine out of the system. That will ensure the samples are accurate and not hampered by high levels of chlorine.

They’ll then need two clear samples free of coliforms 24-hours apart to lift the boil water notice.

The notice has been in effect since Sept. 1st.