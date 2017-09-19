The BC government is increasing the earnings exemptions for those on income or disability assistance.

On October 1st, $200 will be added to payments for those on social income, and $2,400 will be added on for people on disability assistance annually.

Social Development and Poverty Reduction Minister Shane Simpson says this was a platform the NDP has promised and pushed in May’s election.

“I believe it’s important to create opportunities for people to be able to make improvements in their life. Part of that is the opportunity to be able to earn some income, supplement the assistance they’re getting from government, and be able to build and plan for the future.”

The annual earnings exemptions will apply to the current year, going back to January 1st, 2017.

.@ShaneLSimpson: 'This will make a difference for people;' MSDPR to contact those affected to adjust payments by end of November | #bcpoli — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) September 19, 2017

The new earnings amounts are as follows …

PEOPLE ON INCOME:

$400 for single person

for single person $600 for family with children

for family with children $700 for family (one child with disability)

for family (one child with disability) $700 for family (one person with persistent multiple barriers to employment)

PEOPLE ON DISABILITY:

$12,000 for single person

for single person $14,400 for couple (one person with disability)

for couple (one person with disability) $24,000 for couple (both persons with disability)

Simpson says a poverty reduction committee is also being created.

“We’re bringing together some of the best advocates, thinkers of academics or otherwise, and people who are living the experience of being poor. They’re going to provide advice about what those components of a poverty reduction strategy look like moving forward.”

He explains the plan would focus on housing, child-care, educational opportunities and income increases for the future.

He adds it’ll take $20 million over the next three years to fully implement these increases, which are said to benefit nearly 8,800 people across BC.

.@ShaneLSimpson: This will cost $20M over 3yrs to commit to these increases; total of 8,800 people will benefit greatly | #bcpoli #BCLeg — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) September 19, 2017