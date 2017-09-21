Telkwa is urging the federal government to allow more flexibility for the use of federal funds for projects like water towers and other infrastructure.

To do that, council is looking to the Union of BC Municipalities for help at next week’s convention.

Mayor Darcy Repen says the rules don’t allow villages like Telkwa to stack gas tax grants with other federal grants for infrastructure projects. He says right now only 50 per cent of an infrastructure project can be federal money. That means Telkwa can’t use reserved federal grants for their water infrastructure projects, according to Repen.

“What we’re saying is a dollars a dollar. And the reality is if we don’t utilize that we will struggle to afford to do this project because of the impact on our tax base. Get rid of that 50 per cent cap for core infrastructure projects,” says Repen.

“The province and the feds need to step up and realize that for all their priorities and initiatives, we don’t have a whole lot if our communities water and sewer systems are failing.”

Here’s the full resolution passed from Telkwa Council:

“Whereas most large local government water and wastewater infrastructure projects require grant funding support from the provincial and federal governments;

And whereas federal funding rules restrict “stacking” gas tax funds as part of municipal grant funding contributions;

And whereas the preference of some communities may be to utilize accumulated federal gas tax funds as part of their matching grant contribution to limit the burden on their property tax payers:

Therefore be it resolved that UBCM call on the federal government to allow communities to use federal gas tax funds as part of their matching contribution to grant funding for critical infrastructure projects involving water and wastewater”