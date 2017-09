Skeena Bulkley Valley MP Nathan Cullen has endorsed Jagmeet Singh in the race for the leader of the federal NDP.

Cullen – who ran for leader of the party in 2012 – made the announcement today touting Singh’s commitment to electoral reform and a green economy.

This is despite the Ontario Member of Provincial Parliament not having a seat in Ottawa.

The NDP leadership race is set to conclude by October 15th with three other candidates in the running.