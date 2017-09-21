Testing of the Smithers water system can begin next week, according to the town’s chief administrative officer (CAO).

Before that happens, the town needs to confirm if the residual chlorine levels have dropped enough to start sampling. The CAO says that will likely happen next week.

The eight days of disinfection of the reservoirs are now complete and fresh water is being forced through the system.

Two samples free of coliforms 24 hours apart are needed to lift the boil water notice.

In the meantime, the boil water notice – that started Sept. 1st. – remains in effect.