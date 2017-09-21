The month of July saw a spike in Employment Insurance recipients in BC according to Stats Canada.

The month-over-month comparison saw an increase 1.8%. “The number of people receiving regular benefits was 50,980 people – in June the number was 50, 240 so it’s up by 740 people,” said Vince Ferrao, labour division analyst.

The largest demographic collecting benefits were in the 25-54 age category at 33,000.

Thousands of residents also made the effort to apply for benefits this summer.

Ferrao says a dramatic event led to the increase. “That’s up 12.1% which may reflect forest fires and that prompted a provincial state of emergency from July 7th to September 15th.”

In Canada, 536,550 people collected Employment Insurance in July, an increase of 1.3% when compared to June.