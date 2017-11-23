The opening date for the new Buy-Low grocery store in Houston has been set.

The town has been without a grocery store since Loblaw owned and operated Super Valu closed its doors last year for “underperforming” reasons.

The new grocer, Buy-Low Foods is scheduled to open November 27th and will operate a neighbourhood grocery store format which includes a grocery, bakery and deli section. No pharmacy outlet will be included as can be found in some of their larger format stores.

There will be a grand opening celebration with prizes and giveaways including some opening day valued priced items.

Vice President of Retail, Sam Corea, said that at the end of the day, the company wants to be the grocer of choice for the town and to have people say that the supermarket is meeting their grocery needs.

Residents have had to travel at least 1 hour each direction out of town to purchase everyday groceries since Super Valu closed its doors.

Buy-Low Foods company provides shoppers with low, low food prices on top of quality produce and strives to be the value leaders in the community they serve.