Preparing a new generation of talent in Northern BC is what students and parents will be able to learn tomorrow at the WORK BC- Find your Fit tour.

Through this interactive and hands-on experiential event, various in-demand careers will be presented along with labour market information, educational tools, and other related services to help prepare students for the future.

Career stations will include welding, carpentry, accounting, and other in-demand professions the province has identified through its labour outlook report.

The tour is aimed at helping students apply real-life experiences to their career planning while also encouraging parents to attend, as they look for ways to educate and support their children in their career exploration.

Find Your Fit is part of the provincial government’s B.C.’s Skills for Jobs Blueprint commitment to re-engineer education and deliver the skilled workforce B.C.’s growing economy needs. The data, key findings and career profiles are part of the province’s 2025 Market Labour Outlook report which can also be found here

EVENT DETAILS:

WORKBC for the FInd your Fit Tour

NWCC-Smithers Campus

Tuesday November 21st at the

9:00am – 2:50pm Students from Smithers Secondary and Smithers/Telkwa Elementary Schools

3:00pm – 7:00pm COMMUNITY OPEN HOUSE OPEN TO PARENTS AND PUBLIC-AT LARGE

Career Activities include:

· Carpenter

· Welder

· Millwright/Heavy Duty Mechanic

· Social Worker/Community Worker

· Computer Programmer

· Nurse/Nurse’s Aide

· Electronics Technician

· Tech Table – 5 Tech related occupations

There are lots of other jobs in demand and Find Your Fit attendants will help find your fit.

Here is a link to a short video that will give you further context.