The latest Highway 16 transit inter-community bus route begins services today.

• New service to Gitwangak and Terrace

• Additional service to Smithers

• New route numbers

NEW Routes

164 Kispiox/Terrace

• on Tues, Thurs, Sat

• Service to Terrace and New Remo

• Fare $5.00 ($4.00 student/senior)

32 West Connector

• on Mon, Wed, Fri

• Service to Gitwangak

31 Kispiox/Gitsegukla

• New service days: Tues, Thurs, Sat

• New route number (formerly 1)

163 Kispiox/Smithers

• New service days: Mon, Wed, Fri

• Additional day of service, earlier start and end times

• New route number (formerly 2)

Fare Change

Zone 1 for Student and Senior

• Cash fare $1.75

• Tickets (10) $15.75