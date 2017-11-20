Thousands of police officers, members of the public gather for recession following funeral ceremony for Cst. John Davidson | Abbotsford Police Department/Twitter

The funeral for an Abbotsford Police officer captured of local, national, and international attention Sunday afternoon.

Constable John Davidson was shot in the line of duty on November 6th responding to a call of an alleged stolen vehicle found near a shopping mall, in which the suspect began shooting at the public.

At the ceremony, APD Chief Bob Rich explained the 53-year-old was a school liaison, teaching kids the dangers of distracted and impaired driving.

Other speakers described Davidson as humorous, stubborn, active, and humble.

Acting Chief Constable Winton Keenen presented a Book of Condolence to the family of fallen officer John Davidson at his funeral in Canada yesterday. It was a great honour and privelige to be a part of it. Read more comments from CC Keenen here: https://t.co/k3dTwxwcg1 pic.twitter.com/49vAZ33fd7 — Northumbria Police (@northumbriapol) November 20, 2017

The 24-year officer, originally born in Scotland, had spent several years prior serving with police in the United Kingdom; some of his former colleagues were present at the memorial.

Men and women in uniform across Canada and Washington State were also in attendance.

Davidson is survived by his wife Denise, and his three kids, Drew, Dina, and Faye.