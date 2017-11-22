The Salvation Army’s Hero’s for Hope campaign kick’s off Nov 24th, the annual fundraising campaign held during the holiday season.

This year, the local charity is calling out for volunteers to assist with some of its vital holiday programs – the Kettlebells program, Christmas with Santa breakfast and its Soup Kitchen program.

Salvation Army, Bulkley Valley Ministries Director, Tim Sharp, says that the funding not only helps support the holiday programs but also provides the budget for the following year’s programs.

“It’s very key in how we can go setting our budget for next year as well, so it is vital that we have a successful kettle campaign so that we can continue doing the work in the community and continue expanding as the needs arise.”

This year’s fundraising goals have not changed from those of 2016, however, the need for extra hands has.

“We are looking for 30 new volunteers for the Kettle Bell campaign and 11 for The Christmas with Santa breakfast.”

This year the kettle bell stations will be at 3 locations throughout the town – Safeway, Bulkley Valley Wholesale Foods and No Frills. Shifts are two-hours in length and are generally 10-6pm Mondays thru Thursdays, and 10-8pm on Fridays and 10-5pm Saturdays for the next six weeks.

Local businesses can also adopt a kettlebell by having one placed in their location with the option of a daily drive through adopting a bell for the full 6-week campaign time frame.

Any individual or business that is interested in volunteering or participating can contact Tim at 250-847-1059 or at Volunteer Bell Ringers 250-596-HOPE.