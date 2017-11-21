BC HYDRO has issued a safety notice to the province today.

BC Hydro is reminding residents, especially in the northern part of the province, to use caution if coming across low-hanging power lines to the ground.

With winter storms and its changing road conditions, electrical contact incidents can result in serious injury and residents need to be both safe and aware.

All downed power lines should be considered live and dangerous – even if no smoke or sparking is detected, and to treat such incidents as an emergency and to always call 9-11.

Dave Mosure, Coordinator for Community Relations BC Hyrdo Northern Region stressed that due to the greater amount of snow that the north receives than in the lower mainland, trees and branches breaking electrical lines and bringing them down make such hazardous incidents easier to occur.

“If it’s down, it’s a danger”.

In order to also be prepared, calling 1 888 POWER-ON, BC HYDRO’s emergency reporting and information line, will offer timely and specific outage area reports so planning and staying safer doesn’t become a hazard.