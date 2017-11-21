Environment Canada says about 10 centimeters of snow expected for the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District, including Smithers and Burns Lake.

A frontal system is spreading between 10 and 15 centimeters of snow throughout the central and northern interior reaching multiple parts of northern BC.

Snow will start falling this afternoon and intensify in the evening.

Operational Meteorologist Lisa West explains there’s a warm air mass moving in, which will quickly change conditions.

“There is a risk of freezing rain that’s going to come in the overnight period in through Wednesday morning and early afternoon. After which we are expecting temperatures, at the surface, to increase above zero. So we are looking at a high of plus three on Wednesday and staying above zero through the night Wednesday and Thursday. So depending on how much snow falls we’ll have to see how much ends up melting out.”

Environment Canada is reminding drivers to be prepared for the situation as the snow could make travel and visibility more difficult.

– With files from Jeff Slack