The College of New Caledonia Lakes District campus is holding a tour on Wednesday, November 22nd, at 4:00pm for the Digital Delivery Instruction (DDI).

DDI is a way for courses to be taught without having a teacher present in the classroom.

For example, a teacher could be at the Prince George campus but students in Burns Lake would be able to view the lesson.

According to Regional Principal, Corrine George, this will open the door for new learning opportunities.

“It will provide students with more opportunity in the future,” she says.

“We are currently in conversation about running further courses down the line which will enhance the student experience.”

Another beneficiary will be students looking to take some less-popular courses.

“It doesn’t really matter, at this point, the level of enrollment for students,” George explains.

“If we have three or four students registered in a course, we don’t need a minimum number of students to run that course.”

DDI at CNC is already being implemented at the Prince George and Quesnel campuses, with 23 courses being delivered and 643 student registrations during the 2016-17 year.