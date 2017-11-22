Communities within the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako are slowly digging themselves out following a massive dump of snow on Tuesday.

“Over in the Fort St. James area we’re looking at about eight centimetres. there and out in the Bulkley Valley we have a little less as I am seeing about eight centimetres for Smithers and about six to eight centimetres for Burns Lake, “ says Trevor Smith, Environment Canada Meteorologist.

A freezing rain warning is now in effect for much of the north including the Regional District that includes Vanderhoof and Smithers.

Plus temperatures are being predicted in the forecast until Monday.