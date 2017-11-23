Sears Canada is being investigating by the Canada’s Competition Bureau into claims the company marked up its prices during the retailer’s liquidation sale.

Sears has advertised anywhere from 20% to 50% discounts on its merchandise, but is facing accusations that certain merchandise was marked up before the sale began.

This investigation came to light after a number of customers posted on social media claiming prices had been raised.

The bureau already has an open investigation against the retailer regarding deceptive prices on mattress sales from 2015.

Sears began the process of liquidating its remaining stores in October after failing to find a buyer and will continue liquidation sales into the new year.