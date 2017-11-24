Gas prices across Northern BC are finally dropping after a lengthy increase.

Within the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako, gas prices are 122.9 in Smithers and 120.9 in Vanderhoof.

The downward spiral should continue according to Senior Petroleum Analyst with Gasbuddy.com, Dan McTeague.

“I think we still have a little more room for these prices to drop. I think we can see a four-cent drop on the retail side and probably another four cents on the wholesale side, meaning the price you’re paying today could drop within the next seven to ten days.”

However, there is one thing that could ruin the cheaper stretch.

“The one wild card could come on November 30th, the likelihood is that OPEC in Russia may decide to extend their oil production cuts at 6 months worst case scenario, best case scenario one year and that could continue support for oil at 60 bucks a barrel.”

The drop falls on the heels of two lengthy price hikes at the end of October and earlier this month.