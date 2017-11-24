Northern BC residents are already gearing for the holiday season, including putting up trees in their homes.

For those hoping for a more natural forest scent, the BC government has made tree cutting permits available across the province.

Resource Manager for the Prince George Natural Resource District Denise Hogue says applicants will be able to cut down up to three trees, but there are restrictions.

“We’re asking people to stay off of private land unless they have authorization by the land’s owner. You can also only cut Christmas trees down on vacant Crown Land, so if there’s an active logging site, we are concerned about safety as well. If it’s used by wildlife, we don’t want those cut down either.”

She adds there’s been no issues in recent years with catching people without their permit.

However, they still must have their certification on them at all times, whether it’s a paper copy, or on their cell phone.

“If you see a Natural Resource officer or a Conservation officer, they can ask you for these permits. The violation ticket is in the neighborhood of $173, so it’s taken quite seriously if a person is out there cutting down 10 Christmas trees, for example, and then sell them to their friends and family.”

Christmas trees can be cut down between now and January 31st, 2018.

Hogue reminds the public to check the online maps to see which areas are restricted.

For more information, you can click here.