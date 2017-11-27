The BC government has launched its #SaySomething campaign to stop violence against women.

The campaign was launched on November 25th, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and is also part of the United Nations’ 16 days of action against gender-based violence which also began on November the 25 and ends December 10th.

The government is engaging with British Columbians in preventing victimization of women and girls.

In a statement from the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General, “An important resource to this end is the #SaySomething campaign to raise the awareness of the issue of sexual violence aimed at engaging young adults to change attitudes and behaviours that perpetuate sexual violence and educate individuals on how to take action.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also issued a statement on November 25th saying that “Men must hold themselves and each other accountable and be part of the solution. From speaking up about the rights of women and girls to promoting women’s leadership in every aspect of our society, to standing against violence whenever it occurs, men have a vital role to play in eliminating gender-based violence.”

The 2017 #SaySomething campaign will run from November 24 to December 21 on Facebook and Instagram allowing all to share campaign videos and speak out on this issue.

In BC, an average of 90 people per day seek assistance from a counselling or outreach program for violence against women.