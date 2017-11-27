The Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resources has issued a reminder to the Bulkley Valley to use caution when travelling on backcountry roads.

With the recent number of storms, high-water and flood events in many areas of the Skeena region, members of the public are reminded to use caution when driving on backcountry and forest service roads.

Extreme weather conditions can create a number of hazards, including road and bridge washouts, undercut banks and structural failures.

If you see a road safety hazard on a forest service road, report it toll-free at 1 877 952-7277 or #7277 on a cell phone.