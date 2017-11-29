Smithers Council has agreed to lease a town-owned building on Railway Avenue to the Art Gallery for $1 per year.

The building has been vacant for a long time, despite the Town’s efforts in selling it.

Mayor Taylor Bachrach says the gallery will make minor renovations to the internal layout.

“It looks like it can meet some of the needs of the gallery, and also perhaps the Town’s recreation programs can get good use of it, but at this point, we want to make sure the building gets used.”

He adds they’ll be responsible for the maintenance and utilities in exchange for the Town to waive its property taxes.

The building will also be available to the public for meeting room and workshop spaces.