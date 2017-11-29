The town of Smithers is moving ahead with a mass notification system.

Smithers Council is taking steps to automate how the town communicates public safety notifications.

In the event of a significant emergency or disaster, an emergency notification system can quickly and effectively notify residents who may be impacted by the situation. This system can call your home phone or cell phone, send a text, and/or email you important safety information or instructions.

Notifications could include air quality advisories, boiler water alerts and road closures.

The web-based system features comprehensive analytics, GIS capabilities and a target contact management system.

Fire Chief Keith Stecko says the system will be active in real time and have the ability to keep you informed before, during and after all events.

The town will begin a mass communications campaign advertising the system in late January.

The Cariboo regional district has been using the system for the past two years and has over 12,000 registered users.