“One Day, I am going to sing there!” is what Sharon Carrington told a friend on her last trip to New York City.

The “there’ she was referring to is Carnegie Hall.

Sharon Carrington, The Director of The Nova Borealis music group and the Bulkley Valley Christmas Choir is a local resident will finally have her opportunity to live our desire – she along with 26 other local choristers will participate in a unique concert in New York City in May.

Three years ago she produced a DVD of her and the choir performing Howard Goodall’s Eternal Light. A friend passed along the DVD to another composer who then contacted her to ask if she would be interested in singing one of his compositions in New York City.

“I immediately said yes!” exclaimed Sharon. “This is an opportunity of a lifetime”

Sharon who has been singing for over 60 years and has been involved with The Nova Borealis for over 20 years.

The group will head to New York City in May to one of the 150 singers performing Dan Forest’s Requiem for the Living.

Carnegie Hall is one of the world’s most famous concert sites for classical and popular music hosting a range of artists throughout its storied past. Famous performs have included Tina Turner, Billy Holiday and Nina Simone.

“Anybody who knows about the arts and music recognizes that Carnegie Hall is an iconic institution and to be able to perform there is a lifelong dream for any artist”.

This week, The Nova Borealis group will be joining the Bulkley Valley Community Christmas Choir for a presentation called Joyous Noel.

The performance will take place at the Christian Reform Church on Walnut Drive in Smithers Dec. 1-3, at 7:30p.

After the performances, intense preparation for the May concert will begin in January.