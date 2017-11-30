Northern Health has awarded grant funding to six regional communities for physical activity projects.

The initiatives are aimed at improving opportunities for physical activity in their communities.

The Active Communities grants are one-time opportunity supported through the provincial Ministry of Health’s Active People, Active Places Physical Activity Strategy.

Successful applicants and communities were chosen based on their plans to strengthen community relationships and their capacity for physical activity planning.

Northern Health Active Communities grant funds were awarded to:

District of Houston- Houston Accessible Recreation Program

Gitanmaax Band- Gitxsan Getting Active

Village of Telkwa- Smithers to Telkwa Multi-Use Trail

Kwadacha First Nation- Kwadacha Roller Derby

Takla Lake First Nation- Takla: An Active Community

Village of Burns Lake- Youthful Hearts: Seniors and Elders Fitness Program