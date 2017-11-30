WorkBC is reminding the public to use ladders safely, both on the job and while decorating at home for the holidays.

From 2012-2016, six workers died and there were 4,920 accepted time-loss claims, including 1,634 serious injuries – as a result of falls from ladders across all industries in B.C.

“Last year, more than 1,000 workers were seriously injured in falls from height, including while using step ladders, extension ladders and scaffolding,” says Dan Strand, Director of Prevention Field Services for WorkSafeBC. “The new videos and our ladder safety resources illustrate how the right ladder, the correct positioning and hazard assessments could prevent a life-changing serious injury or death.”

The provincial agency has released six new ladder safety videos to show how to use them safely – watch the videos here