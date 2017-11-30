The month of November is almost in the books, and Environment Canada says it was a little chillier than normal in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District.

“Minus three-point-three degrees Celsius is the average for the month and -2.1 degrees is normal. We saw quite a bit more precipitation than we normally get as 160 millimetres of precipitation was recorded while 55 millimetres is the average for the month,” says Alyssa Charbonneau, Meteorologist.

Across the north, the next couple of days are predicted to remain above-seasonal.

Charbonneau says no major precipitation is expected during the early part of December.